Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 887 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $206.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

