Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

