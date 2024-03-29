Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 129,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SRLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 3,848,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,936. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.