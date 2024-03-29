Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.