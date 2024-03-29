Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

