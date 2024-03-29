Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 147.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after buying an additional 2,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

