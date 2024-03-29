Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XDEC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 36,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $387.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

