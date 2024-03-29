Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDEC. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

FDEC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.