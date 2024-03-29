Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.