Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. 6,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,716. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

