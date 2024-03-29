Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,145. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.95.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.66.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile



Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

