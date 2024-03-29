Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 32,411.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $971.57. 664,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,944. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $480.45 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $907.49 and a 200 day moving average of $762.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

