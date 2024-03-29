Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,390. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

