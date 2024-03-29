Gradient Investments LLC Has $14.99 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,726. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $128.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

