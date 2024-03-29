Gradient Investments LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on URI. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $721.11. The stock had a trading volume of 440,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

