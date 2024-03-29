Gradient Investments LLC Has $8.61 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

MA stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $481.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,334. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.82 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

