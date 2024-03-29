Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.82.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 473,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.02. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

