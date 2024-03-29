Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 14.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,817,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XSVN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. 8,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,392. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.