Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 20,761 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,698,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

