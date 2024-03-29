Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 41,135 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.3 %

Aptiv stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

