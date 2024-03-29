Gradient Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 57,997 BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XTRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

XTRE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 1,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $50.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

