Gradient Investments LLC Sells 11,463 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SIVR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 783,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,826. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

