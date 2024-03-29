Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,438,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,567. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

