Gradient Investments LLC Sells 338 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after buying an additional 380,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.20. 303,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.