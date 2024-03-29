Gradient Investments LLC Sells 818 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in F5 by 133.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.59. 273,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,872. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.