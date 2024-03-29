Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $751.60

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $751.60 and last traded at $751.60, with a volume of 3190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $740.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $722.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.94.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Graham’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 96.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

