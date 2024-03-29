Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $751.60

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $751.60 and last traded at $751.60, with a volume of 3190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $740.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Graham Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $722.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Graham by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

