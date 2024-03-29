Green Plains’ (GPRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $23.12 on Monday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

