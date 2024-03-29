Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Director Ian Isaacs Sells 9,019 Shares

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $12.47 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $440.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

