Grin Price Reaches $0.0653 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.41 million and $194,102.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,306.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.48 or 0.00874001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.84 or 0.00150541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00049251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00058620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00189801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.