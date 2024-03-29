Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1734524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of C$41.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.
