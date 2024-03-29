Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.95

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.
