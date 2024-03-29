Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,848 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $25,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,295.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.3 %

HGTY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.76. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 227.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

