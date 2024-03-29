Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Up 275.2% in March

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 526,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,555. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

