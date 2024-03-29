HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces $0.08 Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 48.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of HONE opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

