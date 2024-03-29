Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.0 %

HAYN opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Haynes International by 14,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

