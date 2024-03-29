HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.88 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.