Head-To-Head Analysis: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) and JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and JATT Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.83 billion 3.93 $207.76 million $0.64 37.08 JATT Acquisition N/A N/A $6.85 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than JATT Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JATT Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exelixis and JATT Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 5 10 0 2.67 JATT Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than JATT Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and JATT Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 11.35% 8.57% 6.81% JATT Acquisition N/A -49.58% 2.84%

Summary

Exelixis beats JATT Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. JATT Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.