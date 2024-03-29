Head-To-Head Comparison: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) versus Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Torrid and J-Long Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 1 5 1 0 2.00 J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential downside of 22.13%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 1.01% -5.41% 2.28% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torrid and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Torrid and J-Long Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.16 billion 0.44 $50.21 million $0.10 48.80 J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Torrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torrid beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

