Head-To-Head Review: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jushi and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20 biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 39.83%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Jushi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jushi and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -214.72% -10.10% biote 1.79% -45.10% 19.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million 0.53 -$65.10 million ($0.33) -2.20 biote $185.36 million 2.33 $3.32 million ($0.22) -26.36

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi. biote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jushi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

biote beats Jushi on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

