Head-To-Head Survey: CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) & Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elutia and CG Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $24.75 million 3.09 -$37.66 million ($2.11) -1.49 CG Oncology $200,000.00 13,933.86 N/A N/A N/A

CG Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elutia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

74.0% of Elutia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Elutia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Elutia and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -106.54% N/A -80.27% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Elutia and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Elutia currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. CG Oncology has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Elutia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elutia is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

Elutia beats CG Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

