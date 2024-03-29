Head-To-Head Survey: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) vs. GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Issuer Direct’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.72 $5.32 million N/A N/A Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.51 $770,000.00 $0.20 65.80

GBT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Issuer Direct.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GBT Technologies and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.17%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -1,148.07% N/A -3,710.98% Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services; and sells electronic products. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Issuer Direct

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.