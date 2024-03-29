Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Senior Officer Bradley Christman Sells 26,102 Shares

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$201,507.44.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.8 %

HWX stock opened at C$7.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.86. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.76 and a 52 week high of C$7.89.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7096774 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

