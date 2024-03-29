Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.87 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.87 billion and $55.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00025072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.47398 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11523121 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $61,504,757.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

