Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 556.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 8,297.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Helius Medical Technologies to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HSDT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

