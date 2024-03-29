Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.99. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 475,992 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

