holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0169

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $144,069.06 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.32 or 0.05029677 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00076237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00018097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004581 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,162,714 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01681508 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $146,246.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.