Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOKFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

HOOK stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 297,310 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.