Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 297,310 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
