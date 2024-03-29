Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $14.59 or 0.00020987 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $216.29 million and $22.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00073964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,826,181 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

