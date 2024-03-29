HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 8.5% Higher

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €74.50 ($80.98) and last traded at €74.40 ($80.87). Approximately 32,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €68.60 ($74.57).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is €67.67 and its 200 day moving average is €63.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

